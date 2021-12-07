Derrell A. Brame Jr., 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:27 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Liberty Village in Maryville. He was born August 26, 1931 in Drumright, Oklahoma, a son of the late Derrell A. and Thelma C. (Haught) Brame Sr. He married Phyllis M. (Hendricks) Brame on June 20, 1954 at the Naval Base in Alameda, California and she passed away on February 22, 2011. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country as an aerial photographer. He retired as the principal of the grade school with the Carlyle Community Unit School District #1. Derrell had served many years in education as a teacher with several school districts throughout the years. After his retirement, he enjoyed several years as an over the road truck driver. He was a member of Central Christian Church in Granite City and had been a longtime faithful member of the Carlyle Christian Church where he had served as an elder. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Derrell and Cindee Brame of Granite City; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas B. Brame and David A. Brame and two sisters, Donna Tate and Kate Clark. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at the Central Christian Church, 2020 Johnson Road in Granite City on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Derrell Brame officiating. Private family burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in Salem, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
