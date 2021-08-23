Deric C. Sowell, 47, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 13, 1974 in Granite City, a son of Mike and Barbara (Holtkamp) Sowell of Granite City. He was a skilled electrician with 20 years of service with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #309 in Collinsville. Deric was a member of the Sons of Legionnaires and was of great knowledge working with and fixing computers. He enjoyed listening to music, enjoyed cooking and food in general. He cherished his daughter and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by a precious daughter, Kiersten Sowell of Collinsville; his favorite sister and a brother-in-law, Christy and Phill Torrez of Granite City; a brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Cherise Sowell of Granite City; grandmother, Demona Holtkamp of Glen Carbon; nieces and nephews, Josh, Jacob, Jesse, Lucas and Brooklyn; several aunts and uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jesse Holtkamp and Charles “Pappy” and Helen Sowell.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Deric Sowell Memorial Fund For Benefit of Kiersten B. Sowell and may be accepted at the funeral home or any GCS Credit Union location. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com