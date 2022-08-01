Derek Paul Marsala 36, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was born February 28, 1985 in Bremen, KY.
Derek was immediately liked by everyone who met him. He brought a smile to your face when you saw him walk into a room. If you were Derek’s family of friend, he would do anything for you. Derek loved and was loved as a son, brother, dad, uncle, cousin and friend. Derek will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Marsala; brothers: Rocky (Meghan) Marsala and Dustin Marsala; sister: Kandi Marsala; daughters: Alayna Marsala, Aviana Marsala and Layla Marsala and sons: King Marsala and Silas Marsala.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Marsala.
The family will hold at memorial service on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Greater Hope Ministries, 4870 Maryville Rd in Granite City, IL with Michael Risinger officiating.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.