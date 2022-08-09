Dennis E. Riggs Sr., 68, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri. He was born May 3, 1954 in Wood River, Illinois, a son of the late Robert E. and Ellen E. (Hutton) Riggs. He married Rosemary (Grogan) Riggs on September 6, 1986 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville and she survives.
Mr. Riggs graduated from Granite City High School in 1972, from SIUE in 1976 and earned a master’s degree in 1985. While at SIUE he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity. He retired as a sales manager in 2016 from U.S. Foods after 40 years of service. He was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, where he was active with the Men’s Club, was on the Finance Council and Parish Council, served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector and as the chairperson of the parish picnic for 29 years. He was active with the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063, going through the chairs before serving as Exalted Ruler. He served as Trustee for 10 years. He was instrumental in building the Maryville Road lodge and served on the Student of the Year and Scholarship committees. Also, he was a 4th Degree member of the Tri-Cities Knights of Columbus #1098 where he had served as treasurer, a past member of the Granite City Moose Lodge #272.
He loved organizing, volunteering, fundraising for many organizations and community events and always was busy thinking about his next party. He enjoyed playing cards, family time, laughing with family and friends and cherished time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife of more than 35 years, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Dr. Megan Francis-Sedlak and Nick Sedlak of Deerfield, Illinois and Lauren and Mark Coombe of Springfield, Illinois; a son, Dennis E. Riggs Jr. of Troy, Illinois; three grandchildren, Oliver Sedlak, Nora Sedlak and Aria Coombe; a sister, Joyce Johnson of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Mary Riggs of Granite City; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin “Mike” Riggs and his nephew and godson, Dustin Johnson.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an Elks service at 7:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com