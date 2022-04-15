Dennis Mize

Dennis Edward Mize, age 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Dennis was born on April 27, 1954 in Cairo, IL, a son of the late Charles Mize and Charlotte (Huffman) Mize.
Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Army and he was a member of the Amvets Post #204 in Madison, IL. He retired from the microbiology lab at Barnes Hospital as a lab technician after many years of dedicated service. Dennis enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and feeding the hummingbirds. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Dennis will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, Dennis was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Darla Mize.
Dennis is survived by his loving mother, Charlotte Mize of Granite City, IL; brother, Neal Mize of Madison, IL; daughter, Sara Mize of Henry, TN; grandchildren, Elijah Martin and Chloe Crump, both of Henry, TN; extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Dennis will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
