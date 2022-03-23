Dennis Lee Wallace Sr., age 63, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Dennis was born on October 20, 1958 in Paris, TN, a son of Sharon (Matheny) Wallace Gordon and the late Corbet Wallace.
On July 29, 1976, Dennis married Tonya Shuppert, the love of his life in Corinth, MS. Dennis was a faithful member of Word of Life Tabernacle Church in Granite City, IL. He retired from Granite City Pickling as a coil operator after many years of dedicated service. Dennis was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and a dear friend to many. He never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Dennis enjoyed fishing, camping and playing aggravation. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Dennis loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, Dennis was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Lee Wallace Jr.
Dennis is survived by his devoted wife, Tonya Wallace of Granite City, IL; dear mother, Sharon Gordon of Granite City, IL; loving son, Christopher Wallace of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Stacie (Tony) Sandella of Granite City, IL and Jeff Wallace of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Dennis Wallace III, Courtney Dockery, Jasmine Wallace and Rose Wallace; nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Word of Life Tabernacle Church in Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Word of Life Tabernacle Church, with Pastor Cathy Crippen officiating. Interment will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwincapel.com.