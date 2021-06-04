Dennis Greathouse, 68, of Madison, Illinois passed away at 1:51 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born June 3, 1953 in Granite City, a son of the late Frank Eldred and Ada Ellen (Bunnell) Greathouse. He had worked for the Granite City Army Depot and Gateway Regional Medical Center with many years of service in maintenance and housekeeping and a short time with Petri Café helping with cleaning. Dennis was a member of Bethel Chapel in Granite City. He loved watching baseball and enjoyed going to yard sales with his brother. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his brother. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Martha Jarnagin; niece, Michele Jarnagin and husband, Ted Lohr; nephew, Michael Jarnagin; great nieces, Alexandra Lohr and Belle Jarnagin; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frankie Greathouse whom passed away on May 13, 2021; sister, Doris Macklin; niece, Lori Jarnagin and two great nieces, Alicia Lohr and Zoey Jarnagin. In celebration of Dennis and Frankie, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend David Brimm officiating. Memorial donations may be given to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com