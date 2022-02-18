Denise Marie Saksa, 64, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. Denise was born on August 29, 1957 in Granite City, Illinois.
Denise is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Thomas P. Saksa of Edwardsville, her son, Thomas A. (Victoria) Saksa of Belleville, and her daughter, Jamie (Greg) Bowne of Newnan, GA. She is additionally survived by her grandchildren Nicole and Gabriel Bowne & Samantha and Alexandra McGee, sister, Toni (Richard) Wood of St. Louis, Brothers: Patrick Seliner of Los Angles, John (Laura) Seliner of Freeburg, Sister-in-law: Teresa (David) Oliver of Bowling Green, KY and many extended family members and close friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, James A. and Shirley M. nee McLean Seliner.
Denise graduated from St. Teresa's Academy in East St. Louis. She held nursing degrees from Belleville Area College and St. Louis University and a Masters in Nursing from McKendree University.
Denise worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years at Catholic hospitals with the Sisters of Divine Providence in Granite City and Alton, IL in med-surgical, psychiatric, OR and home health. She later became the home health, hospice, at-home care and adult day-care programs director. She and her husband also owned Saksa-Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville and Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City for 29 years.
After retiring from nursing, Denise enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening activities with her many friends and was an avid crafter, baker, party host, and gifter to all. She was a member of the Edwardsville Garden Club and Heartland Quilters. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren most of all.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 4-7pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City. Friends and Family will gather for a funeral mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville at 10:30am on Thursday, February 24, 2022 with a burial immediately following at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Memorial requested is to read a book to a child.