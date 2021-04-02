Deloris M. Hoosier, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home. She was born September 26, 1934 in Bernie, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Lucy (Atchison) Roberts. She married Norman J. Hoosier on February 26, 1949 in Piggott, Arkansas and he passed away on October 16, 2008. She retired from Sunnen Manufacturing in St. Louis, Missouri in 2009 after 20 years of dedicated service as a machinist. She was a faithful member of Bethesda Baptist Church and an honorary member of the USO. Deloris was an avid quilter and has left heirloom quilts to her family members for them to cherish for years to come. She loved to read, had a love of flowers, enjoyed flying airplanes and held her pilots license for years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Chris Kincer of Granite City, Kathy and Richard Bangy of Overland, Missouri, Danny and Cheryl Hoosier of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Norm “Paul” and Christy Lynn Hoosier of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Laura and Jason Crews of Granite City; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Doyle Rogers of Sawyer, Michigan; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gary C. Kincer; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl and Dixie Roberts, Sidney and Pat Roberts and Clifford and Julie Roberts and a grandson.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice to honor the angel of a nurse whom cared for our mother and saved the life of our sibling during the hours of losing our loved one. www.irwinchapel.com