Delores V. Holton, 85, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her home with her family at her side. She was born January 28, 1936 in Desloge, Missouri, a daughter of the late Emmett and Irene (Pratte) Stokes. She married John L. Holton on June 2, 1968 in Fairmont City, Illinois and he passed away on July 4, 2008. She enjoyed the years of playing pool and bowling with her husband. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Kathy and Curt Graf of Glen Carbon, Kim Holton of Granite City and Carla Lickenbrock of Granite City; eight grandchildren, Kelly and John Siebert, Stephanie Mathes, Sarah and Matthew Stanley, Keri and Portlyn Roberts, Kourtney (Justin Varner) Green, Nicholas Graf, Michelle Chandler and Diane (Ron DeLisle) Chandler; eight great grandchildren, Nathan, Mathew, Gannon, Holden, Kinley, Carson, Cole and Kinley; her cherished pets, Max and Lily; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 40 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Pratte and several siblings.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Debi Roam officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com