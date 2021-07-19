Delores J. “Dee” Scaturro, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:44 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born March 13, 1937 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Wasylak) Bero. She married Louie J. Scaturro on July 21, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold, Missouri and he passed away on March 24, 2017. Delores was a loving and dedicated homemaker and had also worked as a cook with the Granite City School District for several years. She was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a former member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Venice. She had volunteered through the earlier years with the Boy Scouts and Crippled Children’s Foundation. She loved her days of going on vacations, enjoying the beach and was always up for a day of shopping. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Janet Scaturro of Granite City and Terry and Kathy Scaturro of Glen Carbon; a daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Jeff Kindle of Glen Carbon, five grandsons, Tim and Loren Scaturro Jr., Robert Kindle, Anthony Kindle, Roman Scaturro and Cameron Scaturro; three great grandchildren, Saleen Scaturro, Sophia Scaturro and Dominic Scaturro; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Otto Nuspl of Arnold, Missouri and Marcella and Vasil Vangel of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Nancy Gray of Granite City; a brother-in-law, Bob Fechte of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters-in-law, Dolores Fechte, Mary Bellue and Irene Wein and two brothers-in-law, Donald Scaturro and Leo Scaturro. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given as Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com