Dehron James Kuhn Jr., 29, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home.
He was born on June 16, 1992 in Granite City, IL to Dehron Kuhn, Sr and Carey Beadle.
Dehron was owner of Mr. Comfy Heating & Cooling in Granite City. He enjoyed playing video games, music, fishing, camping and setting off fireworks.
Besides his father, Dehron is survived by a brother, Jacob Kuhn of Granite City; a sister, LeAndra Bernaix of Granite City, maternal grandmother, Betty Uhls of Granite City; 2 aunts: Carina Shemonia and Shanna Dickerson; 3 uncles: Jeffery (Renee) Kuhn, David Kuhn and Billy Stegall and his close friend and neighbor, Charlie Wilkerson.
Dehron is preceded in death by his mother; maternal grandfather, Richard Dittrich and paternal grandparents, Irmgard and Richard Kuhn.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
