Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.