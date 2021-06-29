On Monday, June 21st 2021, Debra Sue Cooper passed away at the age of 62 at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Debra was born on February 2, 1959 in Alabama and was raised in Granite City, Illinois by her loving parents Mary and William Jewell. She studied LSW at the University of Kentucky. Debra was married to the late Donald Hayes, and enjoyed her days walking and exploring the beach. She had a passion for painting ocean scenes and was an extraordinarily gifted artist. Debra was admired for her “big heart” and outgoing personality. She could light up a room and bring laughter in an instant. Debra was preceded in death by her Father, William (Bill) Jewell, and Grandmother Margorie Jones. Debra is survived by her mother (Mary Jewell). Her sisters (Dana Jewell- Aronin & Darcy Sunderland), and her two adult children- Matt Croft and Garret Guarino. She is also survived by three beautiful grandchildren. Debra had wished for a simple cremation and to have her ashes placed at sea by her loving family. She will be missed by many and was loved dearly.