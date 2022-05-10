Debra A. Rich, 65, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Sun. May 8, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 25, 1956 in Granite City to the late Robert Paul & Doris Jean (Tindall) Kudelka.
On May 24, 1991, she and Gary L Rich were married in Edwardsville, IL. He survives in Granite City.
Debra had been a receptionist for Dr. Bruce for many years. She loved to spend time with family, travel, bowl and try her luck on the boat.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter: Monica R. (Adrian) Ducasse of Granite City; a son: Marvin W. (Carrie) Buckingham Jr. of Marissa, IL; 6 grandchildren: Brittany (Ben) Arnold, Simon, Cheyenna, Andrew, Emily and Robert Wesley Buckingham; 2 great-grandchildren: Zakary & Izabella Arnold; a sister: Barbara McKelley of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Newberry.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thurs. May 12, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory where services will be at 10:00 a.m. Fri. May 13, 2022 with P.J. Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.
