Debra M. Jones, age 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Debra was born on June 5, 1953 in Fort Knox, KY, a daughter of the late Ralph K. Martin Sr. and Ada Mae (Rhodes) Martin.
Debra was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. She was a self employed bookkeeper for many years. Debra enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, gardening, and embroidery. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Debra never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon (Brian) Brace of Glen Carbon, IL and Crystal (Brian) Matthews of Maryville, IL; dear siblings, Joyce (Thomas) Jones of Granite City, IL and Ralph (Alison) Martin Jr. of Alton, IL; proud grandmother to Emmaline Brace, Aralyn Brace and Ethan Grace; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL, with Rev. Cecil Cook officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, IL, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, for the funeral procession to the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Donations will also be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.