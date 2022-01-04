Debra Kay Nelson, 50, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, December 28, 2021 at her home.
She was born on May 29, 1971 in Granite City, IL to J.L. “Pete” Nelson and Olivia (English) Wilson.
The loving daughter and mother is survived by a son, Ryan S. Nelson of Granite City, IL; a grandson, Ryan Thomas James Nelson; a brother, Ron Nelson of Granite City, IL; 2 sisters: Veronica Nelson of Granite City, IL and Janice (Kirk Bowles) Nelson of Lebanon, IL; her step father, Ron Wilson of Alton, IL and nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Besides her father, Debra is preceded in death by 2 sons: Joshua Nelson and Jacob Nelson.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com