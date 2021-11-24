Debra D. Hyde, age 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Debra was born on May 25, 1954 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Walter Dreyer and Annette (Ramsey) Dreyer.
On April 23, 1980, Debra married William Hyde, the love of her life and William passed away on June 16, 2006. Debra was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. She enjoyed playing bingo, solving seek and find books and keeping up to date with her friends on Facebook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She especially cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren they were her pride and joy. Debra loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Debra was preceded in death by a brother, Rodger Dreyer.
She is survived by her loving children, Nickie (Tim Romanik) Martin of Edwardsville, IL, Dawn Martin of Collinsville, IL, Christina (Damon) Wesbrook of Granite City, IL and William (Amanda) Hyde Jr. of Wood River, IL; dear siblings, Walter Dreyer of St. Peters, MO, Donald (Janie) Dreyer of Nixa, MO and Dorothy Ludescher of Columbia, MO; proud grandmother to Ashmen Martin, Anthony (Christine) Martin, Dylan Dixon, B.J. (Tamara) Hyde, Kurtis Hyde, Bryce Hyde and Hunter Hyde; proud great-grandmother to Damien Martin, Ellie Dixon, Noah Hyde, Carma Douglas and Ka-Myra Douglas; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to American Diabetes Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
