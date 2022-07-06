Debra Denise Barrell nee: Agers, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in her home surrounded by family.
She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her son: Billy Wilson of Alton; future daughter-in-law: Leah Spratley of Alton; her mother: Anna Jewel Agers (Jolly) of Granite City; 5 sisters: Carol (David) Krull of Jackson, Missouri, Vicki Townsend of Granite City, Wanda Schrader (Ken Thurmond) of Blackwell, Missouri, Betty (Garry) Sanders of Madison, and Ruth Ann DeRosa of Granite City; 3 brothers: Robert Rayburn (Janice Null) of Granite City, David Lee Agers (Kristie Mathis) of Granite City, and Ken (Carol) Agers of Glen Carbon; her significant other: Rodger Eller of Granite City; life-long best friend: Sherrie Est of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews and her large, extended family. She was also anxiously anticipating meeting her first grandchild, Oakleigh Reign Wilson, in December.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Nelson Agers.
The family will hold a memorial at a later date.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.