Deborah Diane “Nanny” Bishop, age 68, of Alhambra, IL, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. Deborah was born on May 2, 1953 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Willie Hunt and Ruth (Singleton) Stamper.
Deborah was a loving mother, fiancé, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. She never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand. Deborah was known as Nanny to everyone who knew her. She took pride in helping raise her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and even the neighborhood children. Deborah also enjoyed cooking, making crafts, shopping for a bargain, and swimming in Michelle and Ron’s pool on a hot summer day. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Eugene Bishop Sr.; and by her brother, Randall Hunt.
She is survived by her loving children, Michelle (Ron) Cooper of Edwardsville, IL and Michael Bishop Jr. of Cherryville, MO; fiancé, Buddy Hafner of Alhambra, IL; dear sisters, Linda (Wayne) Pickett of Bourbon, MO, Wanda (Tiff) Knowlton of Bourbon, MO and Sandra Murray of Granite City, IL; proud grandma to Ashlynn Bishop, Austin Bishop, Brittany Cooper and Brianna Cooper; proud great-grandma to Landon and Oliver; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and extended family and wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
