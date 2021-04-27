Deane James Politte (Papa) aged 97, passed peacefully at home on April 25, 2021 with his loving daughters by his side. Preceded in death by his wife Alice his high school sweetheart and devoted loving wife for 74 years. Deane was born December 11, 1923 during the depression in Stotesbury MO to Howard and Hildred Politte. He was one of 6 children, he’s survived by his baby sister, Margie. He grew up in a happy, hard working French family. They literally lived off the land. He learned early “what really matters in life” and it shaped him and stayed with him all his 97 years. He married his high school sweetheart Alice Spencer and they had a daughter Judi . He spent the first 3 years of married life in Europe during WW2 serving his country in the Army Air Corps in England, France and Germany. Upon returning he reunited with his family and they settled in Granite City, IL where soon after their daughter Jayne was born. Deane worked multiple jobs to support his family before going to work for LaClede Steel as a craneman, where he worked for over 30 years. Papa was loved and cherished by his daughters Judi (Danny Sullivan) of Naples, FL and Jayne (Joe Costanzo)of Glen Carbon, IL, Grandchildren, Jennifer Martinez (Paul) of Dallas, TX, Scott Finkle (Karen)of Spokane, WA, and Brad Costanzo(Kenia)of San Diego, CA, Great Grandchildren Michael Martinez(Morgan), Emma, Henry and Alice Finkle, sister Margie Klontz (Leonard), nieces and nephews Steve Spurgeon (Helen), Darwin, Troy and Kyla (Klonz family) Amy, Linda, Kerry and Mary Alice (Spencer family) Great nieces and nephews, Angela, Kristin, Spencer, Annie, Kane, Ivy, KynLee, Kendrick, Winston and Linden. Special neighbors and friends Sharrie & Rick Boyles, Dave and Teresa Mooshegian (Rebecca, Michelle and David, Henry and Christopher) Deb and Marc Wernli, Gus and SieSie Trujillo and special family friends Donna Docter and Ken Noll.
