Deana R. Hawkins, 50, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home.
She was born on September 11, 1971 in St. Louis, MO to Bill and Brenda (Browning) Hawkins.
Deana was a teacher for several different school districts and she also taught overseas in Dubai, Russia and Indonesia. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, movies and music. Deana also was a pet lover and she enjoyed trying different type of foods.
Besides her mother, Deana is survived by her brothers: Brian Hawkins of Granite City and Matt (Sarah) Hawkins of Waukee, IA; her nieces: Sage Hawkins and Karson Hawkins; her half- sisters: Kelley Keim of Atlanta, GA and Tracy Dunn of Karnak, IL; her aunt, Pat Riskovsky of Granite City, IL and many cousins.
Deana is preceded in death by her father.
Per Deana’s wishes, there will be no services.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
