David Wesley Copper Sr., 87, of Mitchell, Illinois peacefully passed from this earth January 26, 2021.
David was born to Richard and Velma Copper (Freeland) on October 27, 1933 in McDonald, Kansas. He grew up in Kansas and Colorado, graduating from Kiowa High School in Kiowa, Colorado. He became a diesel mechanic in the Army. While stationed at the Granite City Army Depot he met and married the love of his life Geraldine (Jeri) Meyer. Together they raised their children Eugene (Cathy) Copper, Karen Copper, Carla (Steve) Cooper, David (Teresa) Copper and Russell (Susan) Copper in Mitchell.
David had a long and illustrious career as an all-around machinist for McDonnell Aircraft Company and foreman at McDonnell Douglas, retiring after 38 years of dedicated service. Highlights included machining critical components for the Mercury and Gemini spacecrafts. Following his retirement, he and Jeri traveled extensively across the globe. He was active in the Selective Service Board, Granite City Elks BPOE 1063 and Amvets Post 204.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers Phillip, Lloyd and Anthony and granddaughter Christina Copper Ferguson.
In addition to his children, he is survived by grandchildren Anthony Copper, Wesley Copper, Jacob Cooper, Michael Copper, Daniel Cooper, Sarah Langley (Cooper) and Logan Copper; and great grandchildren Kayla and Kile Ridenour, Grayson, Luca and Cade Copper, Daniel, Jameson, Walker and baby Cooper, and Homer and Theodore Langley.
A celebration of life memorial lunch will be held Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 at the Elk’s Lodge 1063, 4801 Maryville Rd, Granite City, IL 62040. Thank you for your prayers and loving memories.
Memorial donations may be given to the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation.