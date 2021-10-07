David W. Zimmer, 63 of Granite City, IL passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at his home.
David was born on May 5, 1958 in Granite City; the son of the late William M. and Florence E. (Margeson) Zimmer Jr. David was a pattern maker and former co-owner of Arnette Pattern in Granite City. In his free time David loved working on and driving his 1957 Chevy and was always up for going to car shows. David enjoyed being on the water on his boat and listening to classic rock music. Most of all David loved his family, especially his grandchildren and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
David is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Susan M. (Howard) Zimmer, whom he married on March 31, 1978; children, Christopher and Elizabeth Zimmer of Edwardsville, Lauren and Tyler Everts of Collinsville, Taylor Zimmer of St. Louis; grandchildren, Nicholas Zimmer, Michael Zimmer, Alexander Zimmer, Ella Zimmer, baby girl Everts (Due in December 2021); brothers, Gary and Connie Zimmer, Paul and Diane Zimmer and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law; Adam and Lindsey Zimmer; grandson, Riley Zimmer; sister, June Tharp.
In celebration of David’s life, visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.