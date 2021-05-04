David Todd Medley, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 7:00 p.m. Sun. May 2, 2021 at Westview Nursing Home in Center, MO.
He was born Dec. 18, 1963 in Granite City to the late Ruby (Lam) Sullivan and Herbert Medley.
David was in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1982 to 1986. He had been a Venice police officer and worked at Spectralite Consortium. He was also a DeMolay.
He is survived by his 3 children: Lauren Medley of St. Louis, Darick Medley and Darian Medley of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Cadence Sanders of St. Louis and Dominic Medley of Granite City; a brother: Herbert (Beverly) Medley of St. Louis; a sister: Linda (Johnny) Beal of Mountain Grove, MO; a sister-in-law: Joyce Medley of Mountain Grove, MO; his former spouse: Tinette Medley of St. Louis, MO and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father: Larry Sullivan; a brother: Lewis Medley; and 2 sisters: Vickie Bender and Mickie Medley.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00 p.m. Wed. May 5, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.