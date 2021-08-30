David Robert “Bob” DeConcini, 79, of Maryville and formerly of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Emergency Department at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born June 7, 1942 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of the late Albert P. and Rebecca O. (Martini) DeConcini. He married Carol L. (Treat) DeConcini on July 6, 1968 at the Old Glen Carbon Methodist Church on Sunset Avenue in Glen Carbon. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He retired from Scott Air Force Base after 35 year of federal civil service working in security and at the Scott Commissary. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Maryville where he enjoyed many years of volunteering. He was a lifetime member of the Scott Air Force Base V.F.W. Post #3183 and was an active member of the Glen Carbon American Legion Post # 435. “Deek” enjoyed riding his recumbent bicycle, tending to his garden and cherished his grandchildren. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 53 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Scott and Julie DeConcini of Glen Carbon; a daughter and son-in-law, Jamie L. and Brandon Koonce of Lithia, Florida; five grandchildren, Katy DeConcini, Kevin DeConcini, Amelia Koonce, Declan Koonce and Charlotte Koonce; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis J. and Donna DeConcini of Edwardsville, Michael G. and Carla DeConcini of Glen Carbon and Steve W. and Sheila DeConcini of Glen Carbon; a sister, Sandra L. Stolcis of Glen Carbon; a sister-in-law, Sherian DeConcini of Edwardsville; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert J. DeConcini. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Tom Hufty officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Glen Carbon City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Glen Carbon American Legion or to the Scott Air Force Base V.F.W. and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- East Alton man charged with animal cruelty
- Man accused of drug and weapons possession
- Suspects in East St. Louis bank robbery now in custody
- Baby killed in interstate crash
- Couple charged in narcotics investigation
- Nathan Gilreath
- Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine responds to Pritzker's indoor masking order
- Love at first bite
- New COVID-19 mitigations announced
- Governor warns of stricter mitigations