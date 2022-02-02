David “Jr.” Richard Oliver Jr. of Granite City passed away at 10:09 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at his home at the age of 33. He was born March 25, 1988 in Maryville, a son of David Richard and Lisa Renee (Douglas) Oliver Sr. He married Andrea Nicole (Anderson) Oliver on April 9, 2011 and she survives. He was employed at Amsted Rail in Granite City with seven years of dedicated service in mill work and was a proud member of the United Steelworkers Local 1063. David was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and served on the Church Council. He was also a member of the Granite City Elks Lodge and worked with the Rebuilding Together where he also served on the board. He enjoyed volunteering with the Girl Scouts and coaching children’s softball teams. He enjoyed his days of golfing, camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle and barbequing. He cherished his wife and children, was always tending to family, always wanting to help others and was proud to be his grandpa’s boy. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is survived by his children, Lilly and Dale Oliver of Granite City; his grandmother, Doris A. Oliver of Granite City; his mother-in-law “Mom”, Lisa Anderson of Granite City; aunt, Diane “Nine” Maher of Granite City; uncle, John Douglas of Missouri; other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather “Pa”, Richard “Dick” Oliver. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at St. Paul United Church of Christ Cemetery in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the family for his children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
