David Michael Nordstrom, 77, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
He was born on August 21, 1944 in Oak Park, IL to Robert Wayne and Betty Jane (Sherman) Nordstrom.
The U.S. Army veteran served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Granite City Street Department after 20 years of service. David enjoyed sports, especially listening to the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues on the radio.
The loving father and grandfather is survived by a son, Michael (Sheila) Nordstrom of Granite City; 3 grandchildren: Emily, Cameron and Brock; a brother, William (Bonnie) Nordstrom of Surprise, AZ and a sister, Peggy (Brian) Eder of Westmont, IL.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
