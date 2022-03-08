David Keith Mayo, 68, of Granite City, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 25, 1953 in East St. Louis to the late Thomas and Alice ( Fowler) Mayo.
David is survived by his wife of 48 years; a daughter and her spouse; 2 granddaughters and their spouses; 6 great grandchildren; a brother; a sister and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
