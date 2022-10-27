David Clayton Steward, 48, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:58 p.m. Tues. Oct. 25, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
He was born Nov. 5, 1973 in St. Louis, MO to the late David W. & Barbara Ann (Vaughn) Steward.
David had worked as a custodian for Granite City High School. He loved to sing and d.j. as well as being a talented sketch artist.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Kathy and Mitch Abbett of Granite City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Courtney Steward; and a sister: Lynn Marie Elledge.
The family is planning a celebration of David’s life on Nov. 5, 2022 but final details are pending.
