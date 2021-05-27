Daryl Paul Munger, 62, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on May 25, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital.
Daryl was born October 29, 1958, to James C. and Venida E. (Zimmerly) Munger in East St. Louis, Illinois. He and Mary C. Mahoney were married on March 21, 1980. Daryl worked for the Granite School District #9 from 1989 until he retired in 2020. During his 32 years there, he was the Director of Building and Grounds for 5 years. He was also a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners for 44 years, local 633 and 664.
He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing and the outdoors. Being with his grandkids and family was most important to him.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol Kohnen.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary C. Munger of Granite City, Illinois; daughter, Karen (Chad) Munger of Granite City, Illinois; sons: Kurt (Lisa) Munger of Granite City, Illinois, and Kris (Kourtney) Munger of Fredericktown, Missouri; sister, Cheryl (Tom) Kohnen of O’Fallon, Illinois; brother-in-law Bob Kohnen of Fairview Heights, Illinois; grandchildren: Meagan, Natalie, Julie, Broc, Kamryn, Mason, Myles, and Mathieu; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Illinois.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1001 Craig Road #480, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146.
