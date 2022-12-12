Darwin P. Thornton, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon where he had lived for the past year. He was born January 31, 1928, in Granite City, a son of the late Albert and Mary (Aubuchon) Thornton. After graduating from Granite City High School, Darwin enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving two years in Guam. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Greendonner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City on July 22, 1950. They were married 32 years and raised three children. She passed away on July 22, 1982. He later married Norma Maddox on October 10, 1987, and she also preceded him in death. Darwin retired from the United States Civil Service after many years of dedicated service. Darwin was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his extended family and friends. He coached Little League baseball for the Granite City Park District, enjoyed bowling in a league, loved playing cards with friends and family and visiting the local casinos. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family at his cabin on the Illinois River and always enjoyed the days of boating and fishing. He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Darwin is survived by his children and their spouses, Michael and Justine Thornton, Mary Ann and Gregory Stanfill and David and Karen Thornton; his grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Christopher Sievers, Katherine and Paul Fowler, Stephanie and Jonathon Bruns, Laura and Alberto Ballester Stanfill, Leah and Derek Morgan, Brett and Jessica Thornton and Ryan and Beth Thornton; thirteen great grandchildren with two more who are due in early 2023; other extended family and friends. In addition to his wives, Betty and Norma and his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Orville Thornton and Raymond Thornton; his sister, Hettie Boyer and several nieces and nephews. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or to Masses. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
