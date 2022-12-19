Darrell Schrader, 67, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at his home.
He was born on October 3, 1955 in Granite City, IL to William and Alice V. (Dean) Schrader.
The loving father and grandfather was a U.S. Army veteran. He was self-employed in the construction business.
Darrell is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (David) Hicks of Granite City; 2 sons: Robert Schrader of Sulphur, LA and Matt Schrader of Granite City and 7 grandchildren: Darron Hicks, Brian Hicks, Justin Schrader, Michael Schrader, Ryan Schrader, Steven Schrader and Paige Schrader. Also surviving are 3 sisters: Allene Donohue of Granite City, Cheryl Schrader of Granite City and Debbie Hamill of NC; a brother, Allen Schrader of Granite City; several half- brothers and half- sisters and a special nephew, Aaron Fowler and family of Granite City.
Besides his parents, Darrell is preceded in death by a son, Michael Steven Schrader.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com