Darlene M. Hillis, 74, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, May 6, 2022 at her home.
She was born on October 7, 1947 in Granite City, IL to Guy and Bonnie nee: Westbrook Pasley.
Darlene married Danny Hillis on May 12, 1971 in Edwardsville, IL, whom she divorced in November 2004. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2017.
Ms Hillis was a homemaker and formally employed at Helping Hands and J & S Ceramics. Her last employment was with Walmart as an associate for 10 years before retiring. Darlene enjoyed playing BINGO at the Knights of Columbus with her friends. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and spending time with her fur babies, Maggie and Cricket. She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by a son, Ronald (Ellen) Hillis of Granite City; 3 grandchildren: Jacob (Patricia) Hillis, Deidra Hillis and her partner Randy Hull and Morgan (Cole) Whitford, all of Granite City and 5 great grandchildren: Abel Hillis, Keigan Hull, Maverick Hull, Adelynne Hull and Remington Whitford, all of Granite City. Also surviving are 2 step sons: Tim Hillis and Terry Hillis, formally of Malden, MO; 5 step grandchildren and 4 sisters: Joyce Taylor of Granite City, Judy Buckingham of Granite City, Shirley Wilson of Fresno, CA and Mary Nettle of MA.
Besides her parents and former husband, Darlene is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Leonard Pasley and Issac Pasley and 6 sisters: Margaret Hollenbeck, Jesse Ashburn, Dorothy Smith, Macie Todara, Helen Love and Bonita Womack.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date