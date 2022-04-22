Wood River
Darla Monette Evans, 59, died March 23, 2022 unexpectedly at her residence.
Born November 26, 1962 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Richard F. Driver and Dixie (Arview) Hale.
She married Michael Petras. On May 20, 1995 in Las Vegas, NV, she married John L. "Boom-Boom" Evans. He died September 28, 2021.
Surviving are two daughter, Keri L. Petras and Anna (Carey) Stuller; her beloved grandchildren, Mariah Keleigh Petras, Noah Diane Petras, Sophia Kinley Bridgewater, Nora Raelynn Stuller, Alexander Owen Stuller; son Ryan Petras; siblings, Scott Hale, Missy Holloway, Monica Hale.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David.
A Celebration of Life Memorial is being planned at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.