Darin Christopher Clutts, 54, of Pontoon Beach passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born February 25, 1967 in Granite City to David Lee and Dorothy (Wilson) Clutts. He is survived by his mother and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, David Lee Clutts II and sister, Laura Clutts.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday September 1, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Greg Dickerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Edwardsville.