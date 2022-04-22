Wood River
Danny H. Kretzer, 68, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born May 31, 1953 in Centralia, he was the son of Harold Kretzer and Pauline (Hicks) VanderPluym.
He had worked as a machinist at Conoco/Phillips for 38 years before retiring in 2017.
On September 26, 1987 in St. Louis, he married Bella Young. She survives.
Surviving also are two daughters, Anna Maria Kretzer of Eureka, MO, Laura Kretzer of Wood River; grandson, Phineas Halstead; and a sister, Audrey (Kevin) Kays of Marion.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm, Monday, April 25 in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Miriam School Scholarship Fund.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.