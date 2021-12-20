Daniel Naglich, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born May 11, 1941 in Granite City, a son of the late Sam and Frances (Modrusic) Naglich. He retired from American Steel after many years of dedicated service and had also served as a bartender at the Croatian Home Lodge 222 in Madison for many years. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country and was a member of the AMVETS Post #204. He was a fan of the St. Louis Blues and enjoyed his days of fishing, bowling and drinking a beer. Dan was very social to all and will be remembered for the love, laughs and good times shared with his family and many friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mandy and Harold “Pete” Hinckley and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joe Naglich and Sam and Dolores Naglich. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dee Naglich of Worden; many special nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Croatian Fraternal Union, 100 Delaney, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15235 and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- MoDot offers video simulation of future U.S. 67 in West Alton
- Subject in Delhi standoff identified
- Big Z mourns passing of Larry Reid, longtime host of Outdoors Show
- Alpine coaster coming to Grafton
- Edwardsville Police give update on Amazon disaster site
- Lawsuit filed over Madison County firings
- Alton may loosen residency requirements
- APD helps feds on Foulds Avenue, investigates shots fired on Main Street
- Cost of Living Adjustment set for 2022
- Germania Brew Haus to anchor Jerseyville’s northside improvements