Daniel Joseph “Red” Jones, 56, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country, Missouri on Sunday, November 28, 2021. He was born March 11, 1965 in Granite City, a son of William “Cliff” Jones Jr. and Rose M. (Hammond) Jones of Granite City. He was a maintenance technician with CBRE. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to the races, enjoyed taking his dogs to the river and playing washers. He enjoyed his early days of riding his motorcycle and cherished his family. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by two sons, Daniel Jones of Las Vegas, Nevada and Reid Jones of Granite City; a stepdaughter, Ashley Green of St. Louis; five siblings and their spouses, Greg and Barbara Jones of Columbus, Ohio, Cynthia and Russell Mitzel of Collinsville, Douglas and Sandy Jones of Glen Carbon, Thomas and Krystal Jones of Brighton and Paul and Tammy Jones of Orlando, Florida; niece, Andrea Jones of Granite City; his partner of six years, Theresa Sparks of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by a niece, Courtney Sherfy Jones. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Mid-American Transplant Foundation, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive East, Suite #100, St. Louis, Missouri 63110, online at www.midamericatransplant.org or may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com