Daniel E. Juedemann, 68, of Granite City passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home. He was born November 11, 1952 in Richmond Heights, MO to Alvin and Christine (nee: Werner) Juedemann. He married Charlene Pflueger March 4, 1971. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and shooting.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlene Juedemann of Granite City; two daughters, Christine (Daniel) Banks of Granite City and Cheryl (Jason) Moerlien of Granite City and son, Daniel L. (Dena Mayes) Juedemann of Glen Carbon; thirteen grandchildren, Aaron, Nicholas, Deven, Braden, Abigail, Arianna, Ava, Jayden, Cameron, Samantha, Brandon, Jason and Mackenzie; four great grandchildren and a sister, Barbara J. Briggs (Benny Clark).
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David and Dale Juedemann.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. COVID 19 protocols will be in effect. Masks are required.
