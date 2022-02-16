Dale Joseph Schillinger passed away Monday, February 14, in Glen Carbon, IL at the age of 87. He was born January 3, 1935 in East Alton, a son of the late Joseph and Frances (Brennan) Schillinger. He married Betty Lou (Wyman) Schillinger on September 1, 1956 in Granite City and she passed away on July 17, 2006. He later married Barbara Ann (Williams) Schillinger on May 25, 2008 in Maryville and she passed away on May 3, 2019.
His eldest granddaughter, Jenna once asked if her PawPaw ever worked. Along with his children and grandchildren, he considered his work as a chemical engineer as a great accomplishment. Dale grew up in Hartford, Illinois. He attended a one room schoolhouse for most of his primary education. Dale studied Chemical Engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, MO. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for five months, where he worked with the Critical Skills Program. He joined the Monsanto Company in 1956 as a Design Engineer, assisting with new plant designs and start up facilities. Dale worked for Monsanto for nearly 18 years. In 1974 he joined Mallinckrodt in St. Louis as the corporate Manager of Health and Safety. He later assumed the position as Director of Safety and Employee Health before retiring in 1993 to become a consultant in the area of chemical safety, regulatory compliance and chemical process safety. Dale published several articles dealing with safety and loss prevention in the chemical industry and was involved in several committees and groups involving chemical safety.
Dale was a faithful member of St. Luke’s United Methodist church in Maryville, Illinois and participated in the Vacation Bible School Program and attended bible study groups there. He was an avid sports fan and rarely missed a Cardinals or Blues game, or a granddaughter’s event. He enjoyed his days of playing tennis and golf and spent many Saturdays at the horse track, betting on races across the country.
Dale will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who shared life with him. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Mike Munneke of Glen Carbon and Carol and Thomas Beck of Glen Carbon; four grandchildren and spouses, Jenna and Matthew Lewan, Amy Munneke, Hanna and Carter Griffin and Ann Munneke; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Wilma Schillinger of Hartford; a sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Joe Buchwald of Bethalto; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Karen and Anthony Klein of Fairview Heights; stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Bob and Dolly Steel of Pflugerville, Texas; stepgrandchildren, Jimi, Adam, Sally, Djon, Djhonel, Shane and Kelly; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Lukes United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street in Maryville at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 with Reverend Tabitha Nelson officiating. Private burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, St. Louis Children’s Hospital or to St. Lukes United Methodist Church. www.irwinchapel.com