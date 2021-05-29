Daisy Florine Welch, age 82, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Daisy was born on November 12, 1938 in Charleston, MO, a daughter of the late James P. Dean and Daisy F. (Bone) Dean.
On October 29, 1955, Daisy Dean married James F. “Junior” Welch, the love of her life in East St. Louis, IL. Daisy worked as a beautician for many years and she retired from Fantastic Sams in Granite City, IL. Daisy was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Daisy loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Daisy was preceded in death by a son in infancy, James F. Welch Jr.; grandson, Tyler Welch; son-in-law, Roger Downs; siblings, James Dean, Marshall Dean, Herbert Dean, Charles Dean, Alice Schrader, Helen Smith and Mildred Aldridge.
Daisy is survived by her loving children, Sherry Welch of Granite City, IL, Mary Downs of Granite City, IL and Timothy (Tammy) Welch of Gillespie, IL; dear brother, Donald (Anita) Dean of Marine, IL; proud grandmother to Quinten (Travis) Walker of St. Louis, MO, Jayme Hanner of Granite City, IL, Timothy (Lauren) Welch II of Gillespie, IL and Cody Downs of Granite City, IL; proud great-grandmother to Katelynn Hanner, Olivia Welch and Gavin Hanner; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, with Pastor Linwood Brown officiating.
Daisy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Junior at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.