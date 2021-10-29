Cynthia Sue Grant, 58, of Dupo, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:03 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 28, 2021 at her home with her family at her side.
She was born Nov. 18, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to JoAnn (Kampmann) Roll of Granite City and Bobbie Murray of Granite City.
On Aug. 1, 1984, she and John E. Grant were married in Granite City. He survives in Dupo.
Cynthia loved her family and spending time with them. She attended the House of the Lord.
In addition to her husband, mother and father, she is survived by 4 children: Shaun (Nicole) Grant of Dupo, Sarah (Gary) Craig of Columbia, IL, Stacy Grant of Dupo and Jacob Grant of Dupo; 7 grandchildren: Jacob, Mia, Sean, Kylie, Ally, Maddy and Katie; 6 siblings: Vicki (Russell) English, Bobbie (Karen) Murray, Carrie (Ed) Lemmon, Michelle Cook, Samantha (Joe) Baugus and Jackie (Andy) Schmidt; and step-mother: Brenda Murray all of Granite City.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Mon. Nov. 1, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.