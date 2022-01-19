obit stock

Cynthia Ruth Douglas, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:19 a.m. on

Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born October

4, 1953 in Granite City, a daughter of the late John and Iris Coleen (Colwell)

Evanoff. She retired in 2018 from Kraft Foods in Granite City after over25 years of

dedicated service as a machine operator. She was very talented and enjoyed

working with crafts and crocheting. She loved Cardinals and had quite the

collection of many cardinal figurines. She had a love for animals and cherished her

cats. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Cathy Douglas of

Granite City; four grandchildren, Justin Douglas, Jeremy Douglas, Trinity Douglas

and Robert Riley; a brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Carol Evanoff; a stepbrother

and stepsister-in-law, David and Karen Staggs; nieces and nephews, Heather and

Andy Pekios, Matt Evanoff, Brittany Viviano and Angie Walters; other extended

family and friends. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960

Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.

until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Show officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may

be made to Partners for Pets in Troy and may be accepted at the funeral home.

