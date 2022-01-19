Cynthia Ruth Douglas, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:19 a.m. on
Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born October
4, 1953 in Granite City, a daughter of the late John and Iris Coleen (Colwell)
Evanoff. She retired in 2018 from Kraft Foods in Granite City after over25 years of
dedicated service as a machine operator. She was very talented and enjoyed
working with crafts and crocheting. She loved Cardinals and had quite the
collection of many cardinal figurines. She had a love for animals and cherished her
cats. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Cathy Douglas of
Granite City; four grandchildren, Justin Douglas, Jeremy Douglas, Trinity Douglas
and Robert Riley; a brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Carol Evanoff; a stepbrother
and stepsister-in-law, David and Karen Staggs; nieces and nephews, Heather and
Andy Pekios, Matt Evanoff, Brittany Viviano and Angie Walters; other extended
family and friends. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960
Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.
until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Show officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may
be made to Partners for Pets in Troy and may be accepted at the funeral home.