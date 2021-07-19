Cynthia Marie (Menendez) Yobby, age 73, of Collinsville, Illinois, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully at home on July 17th 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Cynthia was born on December 5th, 1947 in East St Louis, IL. She was the daughter of the late James “Mopey” Menendez and Helen (Norris) Menendez. On August 21st, 1971, Cynthia married Lawrence “Larry” Michael Yobby in Fairmont City, IL, and then moved to Sarasota, Florida on Siesta Key because of their love for the ocean where they started raising their family for ten years before returning to Illinois. Cynthia retired from AAA as a dispatcher but her passion was in early childhood education. She owned and operated Yobbyland daycare in Madison, IL, for nine years before moving on to help develop the preschool program at Holy Family Learning Center in Granite City. Many of her favorite hobbies included painting, reading, gardening, and visiting the beach. She enjoyed being a part of the Red Hat Ladies, American Legion Auxiliary, and her favorite, Croatian Home, where she was an active member for her children’s Happy Strings Jr. Tamburitzan’s. She was proud of her Spanish and Czechoslovakian roots. She was also a very devoted Catholic, raising her children in the faith. She selflessly gave and provided for her family, always putting them first, she was the strength and rock of her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, one dear friend saying, “she was their angel on Earth''. In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Larry. She is survived by her loving children, Jason (Tara) Yobby of Collinsville, IL, Kirsten Hutchinson of Edwardsville, IL, and James (Alaina) Yobby of Collinsville, IL; dear siblings Sandie (Gerry) Seger of Swansea, IL and Jaime (Patti) Menendez of Carlyle, IL; proud grandmother to Wade, Alice, Maya, Cameron, Lanie, Leah, and Ricky (Amy); Great Grandmother to Lillian; many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville with Father Rob Johnson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or to National Alliance on Mental Illness and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com