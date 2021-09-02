Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Rodgers, age 66, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at her home. Cindy was born on June 6, 1955 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Jack Conner and Betty (Kilmer) Apponey.
On June 16, 1978, Cindy married James “Keith” Rodgers, the love of her life in Granite City, IL. Cindy worked for AMAR Medical in Granite City, IL, for many years. She enjoyed bowling, playing candy crush and bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Cindy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Conner.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Keith Rodgers of Granite City, IL; loving children, Lisa (Kelvin) Brown of Granite city, IL and Brett Rodgers of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Broc Rodgers; dear siblings, Marvin (Brenda) Conner of Granite City, IL, Cliff Conner of VA; Lisa Distler of Belleville, IL and Clint Conner of FL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.