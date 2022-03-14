Courtney Ann Blind, age 41, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center. Courtney was born on May 5, 1980 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of Shirley (Piechocinski) Blind and the late Keith Blind.
Courtney was a loving daughter, sister and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Courtney will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father, Courtney was preceded in death by her boyfriend, Darin Clutts.
Courtney is survived by her loving mother, Shirley Blind of Granite City, IL; dear sister and brother-in-law, Carly and Jason Crump of Colorado Springs, CO; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Courtney wishes were to be cremated and to have no formal services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.