Corey Winfield

Corey Andrew Winfield, age 41, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his home. Corey was born on December 17, 1980 in Maryville, IL, a son of Cheryl Ann (Caudron) Winfield and the late Douglas Cunningham Winfield.
On September 26, 2009, Corey married Christina “Tina” Brand, the love of his life in St. Louis, MO. Corey was a devoted family man who cherished every moment he spent with his family. His personality was contagious, everyone wanted to hang out with Corey, because he was the life of the party and he never met a stranger. He also had a special place in his heart for all animals. Corey enjoyed working in his garden, collecting rare coins, listening to music and educating himself on history and astrology. One of his greatest joys was coaching his children’s soccer games. Corey loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, Corey was preceded in death by a grandfather, Millard Winfield.
Corey is survived by his devoted wife, Tina Winfield of Glen Carbon, IL; loving children, Cameron, Colton and Casey Winfield; mother, Cheryl Winfield of Granite City, IL; siblings, Jennifer Winfield of Granite City, IL, Mark (Megan) Winfield of Warson Woods, MO and Greg (Sonia Roman) Winfield of Granite City, IL; grandparents, Sylvia Winfield of Granite City, IL and Bill and Anna Cawley of Collinsville, IL; proud uncle to Kori Ann, Isabella and Berkley; fur babies, Bernie, Bowie and Kitty; extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will start at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Amvets Post 204, 1711 Kennedy Drive, Madsion, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.