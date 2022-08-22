Connie Rose McKee, 71, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home.
She was born on September 20, 1950 in Pulaski, TN to Cecil and Sally (Goats) Higgins.
Connie married Danny McKee in Madison, IL on January 23, 1970.
The loving wife, mother and grandmother retired from the LaMear & Rapert Accounting Firm in St. Louis County, MO after 40 years of service. She enjoyed doing yard work, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Connie is survived by a daughter, Cecilia (Dan) Jamieson of Smithton, IL; a son, David (Sarah) McKee of Arnold, MO; and 7 grandchildren: Alex, Anthony, Elizabeth, Merryn, Lucas, Caitlin and Michael. Also surviving are 4 brothers: Larry (Dorothy) Higgins of Lakeland, FL, Randy (Phyllis) Higgins of Granite City, IL, Greg Higgins of Houston, TX and Michael Higgins of Granite City, IL and a sister, Vicky (Joe) Stemmer of Palm Desert, CA.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
