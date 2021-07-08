Connie Louise Dake, 65, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away at 1:52 a.m. Fri. June 25, 2021 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO.
She was born Apr. 19, 1956 to the late Howard & Betty Kirby.
Connie had been a professor at SIU-Edwardsville. She adored Mickey Mouse and loved bicycling, family get-togethers, the outdoors and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by 3 children: Janelle (Joe) Dittrich of Glen Carbon, David Dake of Worden, IL and Jill (Ryan) Miller of Belleville, IL; a step-son: Jamie (Rebecca) Dake of Little Elm, TX; 4 grandchildren: Max, Henry, Noah and Lilly; her former spouse: Carl Dake; a sister: Linda (Danny) Stennet of Shelbyville, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Butch and Ed Kirby; and an infant sister.
The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
