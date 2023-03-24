Colleen Sue McClure, 79, of Edwardsville, IL died on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on January 9, 1944 in Granite City, IL to Harry and Eudena (Hale) McClure.
Colleen was an amateur artist who enjoyed going to the library. She was an avid reader and lived in Israel for a few years.
Survivors include a brother, Harry Keith McClure of Florissant, MO and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friend, Kathy Goclan of Edwardsville, IL..
Besides her parents, Colleen is preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Metsker.
Services will be at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
